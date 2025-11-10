Nov 10 2025 November 10, 2025 November 10, 2025 NoComment

Man dies after collision during cricket match in Minuwangoda

Collision between two fielders going for a high catch during a cricket match

A man who was injured in a cricket match accident at a playground in the Aluthepola area of Minuwangoda died while receiving treatment at the Minuwangoda Hospital on the evening of November 9, 2025.

The deceased has been identified as a 41-year-old resident of Katuwellagama, Palugahawela.

The Minuwangoda Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Initial investigations revealed that the accident occurred when two players collided while attempting to catch a high ball during the game.

The body of the victim has been placed at the Minuwangoda Hospital mortuary, and further investigations are being carried out by the Minuwangoda Police.

