Man dies after collision during cricket match in Minuwangoda
Posted by Editor on November 10, 2025 - 8:33 am
A man who was injured in a cricket match accident at a playground in the Aluthepola area of Minuwangoda died while receiving treatment at the Minuwangoda Hospital on the evening of November 9, 2025.
The deceased has been identified as a 41-year-old resident of Katuwellagama, Palugahawela.
The Minuwangoda Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Initial investigations revealed that the accident occurred when two players collided while attempting to catch a high ball during the game.
The body of the victim has been placed at the Minuwangoda Hospital mortuary, and further investigations are being carried out by the Minuwangoda Police.
