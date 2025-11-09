Seven Sri Lankan drug traffickers in Middle East agree to surrender

Posted by Editor on November 9, 2025 - 3:15 pm

Seven Sri Lankan drug traffickers currently hiding in Middle Eastern countries have agreed to surrender to the Sri Lankan authorities, Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala announced today (November 9).

Speaking at an event held in Colombo, the Minister said that the traffickers had contacted officials yesterday (November 8), expressing their willingness to end their illegal operations and return to Sri Lanka to face the law.

Minister Wijepala noted that this development comes under the government’s national anti-drug initiative, “Ratama Ekata” (The Whole Nation Together), which began last week.

The programme is being implemented with the support of multiple government agencies and aims to completely eradicate drug trafficking and distribution in the country.

He further stated that security forces continue to conduct islandwide raids to apprehend drug traffickers and distributors, while authorities are receiving a large amount of intelligence related to the ongoing operations.