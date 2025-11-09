Sri Lanka launches nationwide programme to distribute 500,000 coconut saplings

November 9, 2025 - 11:56 am

A joint national programme aimed at reducing poverty and promoting coconut cultivation across Sri Lanka commenced today (November 9) with the free distribution of 500,000 coconut saplings for home gardens.

The official launch took place at 10:00 AM in Uhana, Ampara, under the patronage of Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, Samantha Vidyaratna, and Deputy Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, Wasantha Piyathissa.

This project was initiated under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed recently between the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment and the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure.

Under the programme, 500,000 coconut saplings will be distributed free of charge among 250,000 beneficiary families in all districts of Sri Lanka, except Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar, and Vavuniya, which belong to the Northern Coconut Triangle. The initiative is expected to result in the establishment of 7,812 acres of new coconut cultivation across the country.

Beneficiary families, selected by Community Strengthening Committees and approved by Regional Coordination Committees, will grow coconuts in their home gardens mainly for household use.

Officials from the Coconut Cultivation Board and Community Strengthening Committees will continuously monitor the cultivation process from the time of sapling distribution until the first harvest, ensuring proper guidance and support for successful growth.