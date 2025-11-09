Two arrested in Wattala with firearm hidden in car

Posted by Editor on November 9, 2025 - 9:39 am

Wattala Police have arrested two suspects following the discovery of a pistol and ammunition hidden in a car at Alwis Town junction on the morning of November 8, 2025.

Police officers from the Wattala Police Station had signaled a car to stop during their routine patrol, but the driver ignored the order and sped away. The officers chased down the vehicle and, upon inspection, found a pistol concealed under the driver’s seat along with a magazine containing bullets.

The driver was immediately taken into custody for the illegal possession of a firearm. During questioning, he admitted that he was transporting the weapon to deliver it to another person. Acting on this information, police arrested the second suspect in the Mabola area, also within the Wattala Police Division.

Both suspects, aged 33, are residents of Jaffna. Wattala Police are carrying out further investigations into the case.