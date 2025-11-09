Six Sri Lankan fishermen arrested in Maldives with 300kg of Heroin and ‘Ice’

Posted by Editor on November 9, 2025 - 9:17 am

Six Sri Lankan fishermen have been arrested by the Maldivian Coast Guard along with a multi-day fishing vessel carrying nearly 300 kilograms of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’).

The vessel was intercepted in Maldivian waters on November 8, 2025 following intelligence shared by the Sri Lanka Navy.

According to reports, the massive drug haul is suspected to be connected to the well-known drug trafficker known as “Dehibale Malli.”

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, said that diplomatic discussions are already underway to repatriate the fishermen.

The process is being coordinated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a formal letter has been sent to the Maldivian government.

Meanwhile, a special team from the Police Narcotics Bureau has departed for the Maldives to support the ongoing investigation into the case.

The fishermen were taken into custody after Maldivian authorities seized their Sri Lankan multi-day fishing vessel on suspicion of drug trafficking.