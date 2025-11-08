Plastic Loop pilot launched to clean Colombo’s canals

Posted by Editor on November 8, 2025 - 10:03 am

A new pilot project to reduce plastic pollution in Colombo’s waterways was launched yesterday (November 7) at Lake Drive, Parliament Road in Nawala, Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte.

The project introduces the “Plastic Loop” system, designed to trap plastic and polythene waste floating through the city’s canal networks.

The initiative is part of the Clean Sri Lanka Initiative and is funded by the South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) under the PLEASE Project. The project is being implemented by the Negombo Recycle Club.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy General Manager of the Negombo Recycle Club said the program will be extended to 14 main canals and interconnected waterways across Colombo, Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, Kaduwela, and Kolonnawa.

In total, 22 plastic loop crash barriers will be installed at key locations, including Lake Drive in Nawala and the Kirulapone canal, to collect plastic waste before it reaches the ocean.

All collected plastic and polythene will be recycled as part of the project’s sustainability goals. Officials explained that plastic waste has been a major cause of blockages in Colombo’s canal systems, particularly during heavy rainfall, leading to flooding and environmental damage.

The pilot launch was attended by Environment Minister Dammika Patabendi, Deputy Minister of Urban Development Eranga Gunasekara, Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Sunil Watagala, Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody, and the Mayor of Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, Arosha Athapattu, along with several other officials.

Authorities expressed hope that the Plastic Loop system will serve as a long-term solution to reduce plastic pollution and improve water flow in Colombo’s canal network.