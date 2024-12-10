Sri Lanka sets price caps on local & imported rice
The Consumer Affairs Authority of Sri Lanka has issued a gazette notification setting maximum prices for local and imported rice varieties, effective December 9, 2024.
According to the gazette notification released by the Consumer Affairs Authority, the maximum wholesale price for a kilogram of local white and red Kekulu rice is set at Rs. 215, with a maximum retail price of Rs. 220.
For local white and red Nadu rice (excluding Mottaikarupan and Attakari), the wholesale price per kilogram is Rs. 225, while the maximum retail price is Rs. 230, as stated in the notification.
The wholesale price for a kilogram of local white and red Samba rice (excluding Suduru Samba) is set at Rs. 235, with a maximum retail price of Rs. 240.
The gazette also specifies that the wholesale price of a kilogram of local Keeri Samba rice is Rs. 255, with a maximum retail price of Rs. 260.
Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Authority has issued a separate gazette notification setting maximum retail prices for imported rice varieties.
Accordingly, the maximum retail price for a kilogram of imported Kekulu rice is Rs. 210, for imported Nadu rice is Rs. 220, and for imported Samba rice is Rs. 230, as stated in the notification.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Government approves Rs. 9,375 monthly allowance for small fishing boats December 10, 2024
- Eight suspects granted bail in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder case December 10, 2024
- Sri Lanka cabinet approves plan to utilize unused government properties December 10, 2024
- Sri Lanka to introduce Digital Driving Licenses December 10, 2024
- U.S. sanctions Kapila Chandrasena and Udayanga Weeratunga over corruption December 10, 2024