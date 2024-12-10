Sri Lanka sets price caps on local & imported rice

Posted by Editor on December 10, 2024 - 7:27 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority of Sri Lanka has issued a gazette notification setting maximum prices for local and imported rice varieties, effective December 9, 2024.

According to the gazette notification released by the Consumer Affairs Authority, the maximum wholesale price for a kilogram of local white and red Kekulu rice is set at Rs. 215, with a maximum retail price of Rs. 220.

For local white and red Nadu rice (excluding Mottaikarupan and Attakari), the wholesale price per kilogram is Rs. 225, while the maximum retail price is Rs. 230, as stated in the notification.

The wholesale price for a kilogram of local white and red Samba rice (excluding Suduru Samba) is set at Rs. 235, with a maximum retail price of Rs. 240.

The gazette also specifies that the wholesale price of a kilogram of local Keeri Samba rice is Rs. 255, with a maximum retail price of Rs. 260.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Authority has issued a separate gazette notification setting maximum retail prices for imported rice varieties.

Accordingly, the maximum retail price for a kilogram of imported Kekulu rice is Rs. 210, for imported Nadu rice is Rs. 220, and for imported Samba rice is Rs. 230, as stated in the notification.