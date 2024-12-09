Former CCD director Nevil Silva arrested
Posted by Editor on December 9, 2024 - 6:20 pm
Former Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nevil Silva has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
According to police, he was taken into custody at the Police Field Force Headquarters.
Reports indicate that his arrest is linked to allegations of kidnapping and wrongful detention.
