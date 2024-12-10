Sri Lanka to introduce Digital Driving Licenses

Posted by Editor on December 10, 2024 - 10:45 am

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet has approved a proposal to replace the current driving licenses with new digital driving licenses.

The decision was announced today (December 10) by Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Nalinda Jayatissa during a media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions.

Minister Jayatissa explained that the current smart card driving license system, introduced 15 years ago, will soon be upgraded to a digital format.

The new system aligns with modern technological standards and will enable data sharing among multiple institutions, a practice already adopted in many countries.

While the new digital licenses are being introduced, the government will continue issuing the current licenses temporarily until the digital system is fully operational.

The initiative was proposed by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, aiming for a smooth transition to the improved system.