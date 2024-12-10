Sri Lanka cabinet approves plan to utilize unused government properties

Posted by Editor on December 10, 2024 - 12:00 pm

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to implement a suitable mechanism for the effective utilization of government bungalows, “Visumpaya,” and Presidential Residences across Sri Lanka, managed under the Ministry of Public Administration.



The decision was announced today (December 10) by Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Nalinda Jayatissa during a media briefing.

Currently, 50 government bungalows located in Colombo 07 and Colombo 05 are under the administrative authority of the Ministry of Public Administration. These properties have been allocated for use by former Presidents, Ministers, Deputy Ministers and various government institutions.

Additionally, Presidential Residences are situated in Colombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Mahiyanganaya, Anuradhapura, Kataragama, Jaffna, Embilipitiya and Bentota under the administration of the Presidential Secretariat. However, except for those in Colombo and Kandy, most Presidential Residences are not regularly used.

Furthermore, “Visumpaya,” located in Colombo 02 and historically used as the official residence of several state leaders, is currently under the administrative authority of the Urban Development Authority (UDA). Similarly, the Prime Minister’s Official Residence in Nuwara Eliya is managed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Despite substantial funds allocated for the maintenance of these properties, many remain underutilized. Recognizing this, Sri Lankan President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government jointly proposed the creation of an official committee to identify mechanisms to use these properties more productively and economically.

The Cabinet-approved committee, chaired by an Additional Secretary named by the Secretary of the UDA, will include the following members:

An Additional Secretary nominated by the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration

An Additional Secretary or senior officer nominated by the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance

An Additional Secretary nominated by the Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism

Director General of the Department of Archaeology

Director General of the National Physical Planning Department

Director General of the UDA

A representative named by the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce

This initiative aims to ensure these government properties contribute more effectively to national interests while minimizing wasteful expenditure.