Eight suspects granted bail in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder case

Posted by Editor on December 10, 2024 - 2:55 pm

Eight suspects, including the owner of the tattoo studio in Athurugiriya, who had been remanded in connection with the double murder of businessman Surendra Wasantha Perera, also known as “Club Wasantha,” and another individual on July 8, 2024, have been granted bail by the Homagama High Court today (December 10).

The suspects, who were ordered to be released by Judge Mohamed Ishardeen, were granted a cash bail of Rs. 100,000 and personal bail with two sureties each.

The court also imposed strict conditions, including the impounding of the suspects’ passports and an order for them to report to the Athurugiriya Police Station every Sunday.

Authorities have prohibited their overseas travel as part of the bail conditions.

The suspects had been remanded for their involvement in the murders of Surendra Wasantha Perera and Wijesuriya Arachchige Nayana Wasula Wijeratne, as well as aiding and abetting the crime.

State Counsel Shakthi Jagodarachchi informed the court that some of the suspects are expected to turn state witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

Police had initially arrested 18 individuals, including a woman and a former Western Provincial Councillor, following a shooting incident at the opening of a tattoo and piercing studio near the Clock Tower in Athurugiriya.

Six people were injured in the attack, including popular singer K. Sujeewa and Wasantha’s wife, both of whom were rushed to the hospital. Surendra Wasantha Perera, aged 55, and a 38-year-old Nayana Wasula Wijeratne later succumbed to their injuries.

During the investigation, the police discovered the van used by the suspects abandoned in Bulathsinhala, and the car used in the shooting was found in Kaduwela.

Authorities confirmed that the main suspects, including the two gunmen, are now in custody, and further investigations are ongoing.

There is growing suspicion of foreign involvement in the crime, with several individuals allegedly linked to international gangs or drug networks, now believed to be hiding overseas.

President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris, along with Attorneys at Law Vishva Vidanagamage and Nuwan Jayawardene, represented the suspects during the court proceedings.