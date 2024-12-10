Sri Lanka Government approves Rs. 9,375 monthly allowance for small fishing boats

Posted by Editor on December 10, 2024 - 3:23 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved an allowance of Rs. 9,375 per month for small fishing boat owners who use kerosene as fuel, effective from November 1, 2024, for a period of five months.

This decision is part of a broader initiative to restore the fisheries industry and minimize the impact of the ongoing economic crisis on the sector.

The allowance will be provided to small fishing boats registered with the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

This is part of a broader subsidy program, where owners of diesel-powered boats continue to receive a Rs. 25 per liter subsidy for diesel. Small vessel owners using kerosene will be granted Rs. 25 per liter for kerosene, applicable for up to 15 liters per day, with a maximum of 25 days per month.

This program, which started on October 1, 2024, is intended to support the fishing industry by reducing operational costs, ensuring that both kerosene-powered and diesel-powered boats continue to receive necessary subsidies.

Minister Jayatissa emphasized that the objective of this allowance is to help alleviate the challenges faced by the fishing industry due to the economic crisis, while ensuring support for small boat owners.