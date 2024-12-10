Sri Lanka establishes food policy and safety committee

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the establishment of the Food Policy and Safety Committee under the Presidential Office.

This announcement was made today (December 10) by Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Nalinda Jayatissa during a media briefing.

The initiative aims to secure access to quality and affordable food for every individual in Sri Lanka, aligning with the government’s priority to achieve food safety and nutritional standards.

The program will focus on producing as much food as possible within the country, maintaining a three-month buffer stock of essential items and establishing a data-driven system to monitor food stock levels, production, storage and distribution across Sri Lanka.

The proposal, presented by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, emphasizes effective coordination of the national food and nutrition program through the Presidential Office.

The plan also seeks to involve the private sector in wholesale and retail processes to enhance efficiency and accessibility.

The Food Policy and Safety Committee will be co-chaired by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation and the Minister of Trade, Commercial, Food Security and Cooperative Development.

It will include secretaries of key ministries, including the Secretary to the Prime Minister. The committee’s role will be to provide policy guidance based on scientific analysis and data, ensuring that all efforts contribute effectively to Sri Lanka’s food security and nourishment goals.

By focusing on domestic food production, robust data systems, and efficient institutional coordination, the government aims to create a resilient framework for food safety and nutritional standards in Sri Lanka.