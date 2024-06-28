Hirunika Premachandra sentenced to 3 years rigorous imprisonment for abduction

Former Member of Parliament Hirunika Premachandra has been sentenced to three years in prison by the Colombo High Court today (June 28).

Colombo High Court Judge Amal Ranaraja issued the sentence in a case against Premachandra, who was found guilty of 18 charges, including aiding and abetting the 2015 kidnapping of a young man in Dematagoda.

Premachandra, a former parliamentarian from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party, was convicted of abducting, and wrongfully detaining Amila Priyanka Amarasinghe on December 21, 2015.

Amarasinghe, who worked at a shop in Dematagoda, testified about his relationship with Chamila Geethani, a frequent visitor to the shop, before being abducted by individuals in a Defender vehicle.

In 2017, seven supporters of Premachandra pleaded guilty to the charges, but Premachandra herself did not admit to any of the allegations.