Australian defence delegation visits Sri Lanka for security talks and peacekeeping cooperation

Posted by Editor on June 28, 2024 - 9:20 am

The Defence Advisor (DA) for the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Colonel Amanda Johnston, and the Commanding Officer of the Peace Operations Training Centre (POTC) of the Australian Government, Lieutenant Colonel Mike Webbe, visited the Institute of National Security Studies in Sri Lanka on June 27, 2024.

Colonel Nalin Herath RSP, the Director of Media (Ministry of Defence) and Acting Director General and Director of Research of the Institute of National Security Studies, warmly welcomed the delegation.

A roundtable discussion followed, involving the visiting delegation and members of the Institute of National Security Studies, including the Director of Administration, Ms. Nilmini Ulluwishewa.

At the beginning of the discussion, Colonel Nalin Herath RSP detailed the contributions of the Sri Lankan Military Forces to UN Peacekeeping Operations since 1952.

The discussion primarily focused on exchanging ideas regarding Australia and Sri Lanka’s approaches to UN peacekeeping operations (UNPKO) and interactions with international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), including demining organizations. Additionally, they considered the exchange of ideas on Women’s Peace and Security issues under UNSC Resolution 1325.

Special emphasis was placed on exploring strategic-level opportunities to further strengthen Australia-Sri Lanka security relations.

At the conclusion of the roundtable discussion, Colonel Amanda Johnston appreciated the Sri Lankan Military Forces’ contributions to UN Peacekeeping Operations and elaborated on the Australian Government’s continued support for the Sri Lankan armed forces.

Colonel Nalin Herath RSP expressed sincere gratitude to the visiting delegation from the Australian Government and highlighted the success of bilateral initiatives to counter illegal migration and the importance of strengthening bilateral relations in the future.

Additionally, the latest edition of the Defence Review Magazine, published by the Institute of National Security Studies, was presented to the delegation.