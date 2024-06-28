Sanjaya Mahawaththa arrested for alleged false allegations
Posted by Editor on June 28, 2024 - 7:38 am
The Chairman of the ‘Magen Ratata’ organization, Sanjaya Mahawaththa, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last night (June 27).
He was arrested for allegedly making false allegations against senior police officers, according to the police.
Police Spokesperson DIG Nihal Thalduwa stated that Sanjaya Mahawaththa was arrested following a complaint allegedly filed by the DIG in charge of the CID.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Hirunika Premachandra sentenced to 3 years rigorous imprisonment for abduction June 28, 2024
- Australian defence delegation visits Sri Lanka for security talks and peacekeeping cooperation June 28, 2024
- Sanjaya Mahawaththa arrested for alleged false allegations June 28, 2024
- 60 Indian nationals arrested in Sri Lanka for alleged online financial scams June 27, 2024
- Sri Lanka debt deal key to restoring debt sustainability, says IMF June 27, 2024