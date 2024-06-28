Sanjaya Mahawaththa arrested for alleged false allegations

Posted by Editor on June 28, 2024 - 7:38 am

The Chairman of the ‘Magen Ratata’ organization, Sanjaya Mahawaththa, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last night (June 27).

He was arrested for allegedly making false allegations against senior police officers, according to the police.

Police Spokesperson DIG Nihal Thalduwa stated that Sanjaya Mahawaththa was arrested following a complaint allegedly filed by the DIG in charge of the CID.