60 Indian nationals arrested in Sri Lanka for alleged online financial scams

Posted by Editor on June 27, 2024 - 6:47 pm

Sri Lankan Police have arrested 60 Indian nationals who are allegedly involved in online financial scams.

These arrests were made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in the Thalangama, Madiwela, and Negombo areas.

The police also confiscated 135 mobile phones and 57 laptops from the suspects.