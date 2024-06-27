60 Indian nationals arrested in Sri Lanka for alleged online financial scams
Posted by Editor on June 27, 2024 - 6:47 pm
Sri Lankan Police have arrested 60 Indian nationals who are allegedly involved in online financial scams.
These arrests were made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in the Thalangama, Madiwela, and Negombo areas.
The police also confiscated 135 mobile phones and 57 laptops from the suspects.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- 60 Indian nationals arrested in Sri Lanka for alleged online financial scams June 27, 2024
- Sri Lanka debt deal key to restoring debt sustainability, says IMF June 27, 2024
- Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa departs for China for strategic discussions June 27, 2024
- Chris Silverwood resigns as Sri Lanka Cricket Head Coach June 27, 2024
- India hails Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring pact; reaffirms support to recovery June 27, 2024