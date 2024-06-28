Colombo faces 15-hour water cut on June 29
Residents in Colombo and its suburbs will face a 15-hour water cut tomorrow (June 29), as announced by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).
The affected areas include Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte, Kaduwela, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa, Kotikawatta, and Mulleriyawa.
The water cut will start at 9:00 AM and last until midnight.
Additionally, the Moratuwa Municipal Council area will experience low water pressure during this time.
This disruption is due to essential maintenance work at the Ambatale Water Supply System and repairs planned by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).
The NWSDB advises residents to store enough water to last through the cut and to conserve water during and after the outage.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Colombo faces 15-hour water cut on June 29 June 28, 2024
- Hirunika Premachandra sentenced to 3 years rigorous imprisonment for abduction June 28, 2024
- Australian defence delegation visits Sri Lanka for security talks and peacekeeping cooperation June 28, 2024
- Sanjaya Mahawaththa arrested for alleged false allegations June 28, 2024
- 60 Indian nationals arrested in Sri Lanka for alleged online financial scams June 27, 2024