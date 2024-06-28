Colombo faces 15-hour water cut on June 29

Posted by Editor on June 28, 2024 - 2:09 pm

Residents in Colombo and its suburbs will face a 15-hour water cut tomorrow (June 29), as announced by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The affected areas include Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte, Kaduwela, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa, Kotikawatta, and Mulleriyawa.

The water cut will start at 9:00 AM and last until midnight.

Additionally, the Moratuwa Municipal Council area will experience low water pressure during this time.

This disruption is due to essential maintenance work at the Ambatale Water Supply System and repairs planned by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The NWSDB advises residents to store enough water to last through the cut and to conserve water during and after the outage.