Bus fares in Sri Lanka to drop by 5% starting July 1, 2024

Posted by Editor on June 28, 2024 - 4:35 pm

The bus fare in Sri Lanka will be reduced by five percent starting July 1, 2024, according to Anjana Priyanjith, secretary of the Inter Provincial Private Bus Association (IPPBA).

This decision followed a discussion at the National Transport Commission (NTC) regarding the annual bus fare revision, which takes place on July 1.

The meeting involved NTC Chairman Shashi Welgama, the Transport Ministry Secretary, and representatives from several private bus owners’ associations.

As a result, the bus fare will decrease by five percent, reducing the minimum fare (Rs. 30) by Rs. 2.