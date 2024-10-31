Lohan Ratwatte arrested

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte was arrested in Kandy by the police this afternoon (October 31) in connection with the discovery of an unregistered vehicle at his wife’s residence in Mirihana, Nugegoda.

The vehicle (a Lexus SUV), which lacked license plates, was found on October 26, 2024.

According to information received by police headquarters, the unregistered luxury vehicle (a Lexus SUV) was located at a three-story house on Shalawa Road, Mirihana, owned by Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

Subsequently, the Mirihana police reported the findings to the Nugegoda Magistrate Court and inspected the vehicle at the residence.

During the investigation, the former State Minister and his wife provided statements to the police, explaining that the Minister’s wife’s mother resides at the house, and that the vehicle had been brought to the garage three weeks earlier by Ratwatte’s late private secretary, who was fatally shot in the Katugastota area in Kandy a few days prior.

Transporting the luxury vehicle, which was missing its registration plates and keys, to the Mirihana police station posed a significant challenge.

The police announced that the vehicle is scheduled for inspection by a government analyst on October 27, 2024 with further investigations to follow.

