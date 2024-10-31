Oct 31 2024 October 31, 2024 October 31, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from November 1, 2024

Posted by Editor on October 31, 2024 - 9:01 pm

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective from November 1, 2024.

Accordingly, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO), Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC), and Sinopec Energy Lanka (Pvt) Limited have announced their fuel prices as follows:

The price of Petrol Octane 92 remains unchanged, while the price of Petrol Octane 95 will be reduced by Rs. 6 to Rs. 371 per litre.

The Auto Diesel price remains unchanged, and Super Diesel will see a reduction of Rs. 6, bringing it to Rs. 313 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene remains unchanged.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane Unchanged  Rs. 311
Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 6  Rs. 371
Auto Diesel Unchanged  Rs. 283
Super Diesel – Rs. 6  Rs. 313
Kerosene Unchanged  Rs. 183
