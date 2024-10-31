Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from November 1, 2024
Posted by Editor on October 31, 2024 - 9:01 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective from November 1, 2024.
Accordingly, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO), Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC), and Sinopec Energy Lanka (Pvt) Limited have announced their fuel prices as follows:
The price of Petrol Octane 92 remains unchanged, while the price of Petrol Octane 95 will be reduced by Rs. 6 to Rs. 371 per litre.
The Auto Diesel price remains unchanged, and Super Diesel will see a reduction of Rs. 6, bringing it to Rs. 313 per litre.
Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene remains unchanged.
The price revision is shown in the table below:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|Unchanged
|Rs. 311
|Petrol 95 Octane
|– Rs. 6
|Rs. 371
|Auto Diesel
|Unchanged
|Rs. 283
|Super Diesel
|– Rs. 6
|Rs. 313
|Kerosene
|Unchanged
|Rs. 183
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from November 1, 2024 October 31, 2024
- Lohan Ratwatte arrested October 31, 2024
- Defence Secretary visits centre for Defence research and development October 31, 2024
- Headline inflation in Sri Lanka remains negative for second month October 31, 2024
- Tamil schools in Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces closed for Deepavali October 31, 2024