Defence Secretary visits centre for Defence research and development

Posted by Editor on October 31, 2024 - 12:30 pm

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), conducted an inspection visit to the Centre for Defence Research and Development (CDRD) in Pitipana, Homagama, on Wednesday (October 30).

He was warmly welcomed by the Director General of the CDRD, Maj. Gen. Imal Assalaratchi.

During the visit, the Defence Secretary was briefed on the CDRD’s operations, including military-critical high-tech equipment, ongoing projects, and future plans. He also engaged in discussions with officials.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Director General presented a memento to the Defence Secretary to mark the occasion, and the Defence Secretary left a remark in the Visitors’ Book before departing.

The CDRD was established with the vision of creating a world-class science and technology base to provide the military with a decisive edge through internationally competitive systems and solutions.

Operating under the Ministry of Defence, the institution is a pioneer in delivering cost-effective and innovative solutions for the country.

Senior officials of the Defence Ministry, the Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Padman de Costa, senior military officers, and members of the CDRD were also present on this occasion.