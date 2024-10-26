Oct 26 2024 October 26, 2024 October 26, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Unregistered luxury SUV linked to wife of Lohan Ratwatte seized in Mirihana

Posted by Editor on October 26, 2024 - 7:09 pm
A luxury motor vehicle without a registration number was taken into police custody from a house on Shalawa Road, Mirihana.

The police stated that the vehicle was found at a house belonging to the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

The vehicle taken into custody is a white Lexus SUV.

When the media inquired about the vehicle’s unregistered status, the police responded that they could not comment on the matter.

