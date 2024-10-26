Unregistered luxury SUV linked to wife of Lohan Ratwatte seized in Mirihana

Posted by Editor on October 26, 2024 - 7:09 pm

A luxury motor vehicle without a registration number was taken into police custody from a house on Shalawa Road, Mirihana.

The police stated that the vehicle was found at a house belonging to the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

The vehicle taken into custody is a white Lexus SUV.

When the media inquired about the vehicle’s unregistered status, the police responded that they could not comment on the matter.