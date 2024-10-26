Sri Lankan Ambassador urges Sri Lankans in Israel to minimize travel

Posted by Editor on October 26, 2024 - 7:30 pm

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Israel, Nimal Bandara, has advised Sri Lankans residing in Israel to minimize travel and remain highly vigilant at their workplaces.

He stated that unrest has reemerged in the Middle East following missile strikes by the Israeli Air Force on selected targets in Iran.

The Ambassador urged Sri Lankans in Israel to stay alert to the possibility of drone and missile attacks, as the situation is expected to escalate.

He also noted that, as a result, flights are currently restricted in the airspace of Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Israel.