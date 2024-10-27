NPP wins majority in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election, securing 15 seats
Posted by Editor on October 27, 2024 - 9:44 am
The National People’s Power (NPP) party scored a significant victory in the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election on Saturday (October 26).
NPP received the most votes, totaling 17,295, and secured 15 seats, the highest among all parties.
Out of 36,305 valid votes cast, NPP won a clear majority. Other parties won fewer seats.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) received 7,924 votes, earning them 6 seats, while the People’s Alliance gained 2,612 votes and won 2 seats.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) received 3,597 votes and won 3 seats.
The total voter turnout was 36,825 out of 55,643 registered voters.
