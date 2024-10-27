Ranil calls for electing experienced team from his party to lead the country

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that, like himself, the current President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is also a president without a majority.

He made this statement this morning (October 27) while attending a public gathering organized by the New Democratic Front in the Negombo area.

“If you look at the current situation, I’m not sure his government can last three months, let alone three weeks. The country needs experienced leaders.

We propose appointing our experienced people and giving a parliamentary majority to lead the country. He could last at least three years if he has a majority.”

“They tell me to stay home since I’ve been defeated. Yes, I lost, and I accept that. I ran for the presidency, asked for votes, and didn’t receive a majority. But he didn’t receive a majority either—he didn’t get 51%. So, what’s the difference between him and me?

I am a former president without a majority; he is a sitting president without a majority.

He doesn’t have it, and neither do I. That’s all there is to it. What’s so special? We’re both in the same situation.”