President affirms all privileges for former Sri Lankan Presidents will be cut

October 28, 2024

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that all privileges of former presidents would be completely removed.

He remarked that the public should not bear the responsibility of maintaining these individuals and suggested that the privileges of parliamentarians should also be reduced.

He made these comments yesterday (October 27) during a campaign rally for the general election at the Kumme Grounds in Baddegama, Galle.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake further stated:

“The privileges of MPs should be reduced. The expenditure on their behalf should be minimized, as should the expenses for the president and former presidents.

We have now established a committee for this purpose. Some privileges have been granted through circulars, while others are granted through laws. We are examining how to amend these privileges, whether by changing circulars or laws. The support provided to former presidents will be halted.

This is no small matter; they demand 163 security officers, multiple ambulances, cars, jeeps, and 17 to 18 BMWs. They request more than what is necessary just for staying at home, with additional cooks. We cannot run a country like this.

They believe that once they leave the presidency, it is the people’s responsibility to take care of them. This is not the public’s responsibility, and we will remove these privileges swiftly.

Let it be clear to every leader: this is not an act of revenge or done in anger against anyone. Politics should be transformed into public service. Why are they called ‘Honorable Ministers’ and ‘His Excellency the President’?

We have to take care of them while they are in power, and once they leave, we have to continue supporting them.

Do you want to stop this or not? We are going to put an end to this practice.”