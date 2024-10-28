Two arrested with large stock of explosives in Padaviya
Two suspects were arrested by the Padaviya Police Station with a stock of explosives.
Acting on received information, a team of police officers from the Padaviya Police Station inspected a car near the 1st milepost in the Padaviya police division yesterday evening (October 27).
During the inspection, police discovered a stockpile of explosives being transported without a permit. The recovered items included 75 kg of gunpowder, 90 sticks of gelignite, 300 detonator sticks, and 5 detonation cords.
The suspects, aged 28 and 30, are residents of Hidogama and Mapaladikulama.
The car in which the suspects were traveling was also taken into police custody, and further investigations are being conducted by the Padaviya Police.
