Sri Lanka’s egg prices decline
Posted by Editor on October 28, 2024 - 11:09 am
Compared to the previous week, the price of eggs in the local market in Sri Lanka has decreased.
Today (October 28), the price of a red egg was recorded at Rs. 36, according to the All Sri Lanka Egg Traders’ Association.
The price of a white egg was noted at Rs. 35 in the market today.
