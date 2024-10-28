Sri Lanka’s egg prices decline

October 28, 2024

Compared to the previous week, the price of eggs in the local market in Sri Lanka has decreased.

Today (October 28), the price of a red egg was recorded at Rs. 36, according to the All Sri Lanka Egg Traders’ Association.

The price of a white egg was noted at Rs. 35 in the market today.