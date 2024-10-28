PM Harini accuses Ex-President Ranil of empty public sector pay hike promise

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that although the former president promised a salary increase for public sector employees, no funds have actually been allocated for it.

She mentioned that while former President Ranil Wickremesinghe claimed a cabinet decision was made to raise public sector salaries, the proper procedures were not followed to implement it.

Speaking at a public gathering in Padukka yesterday (October 27), she remarked, “Although Ranil Wickremesinghe said a decision was made to increase public sector salaries, this decision was taken without any approval from the Treasury or the Ministry of Finance officials. A decision was announced, but the necessary actions to implement it were not taken. What does this mean? It’s clearly a false promise given to mislead the public during an election period.”

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to create an efficient public service under a National People’s Power (NPP) government.