U.S. Ambassador confirms no travel ban for Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on October 28, 2024 - 7:47 pm

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, clarified that there is no travel ban in place for Sri Lanka.

Chung emphasized that the security advisory for Sri Lanka is still at Level 2, aligning it with other popular destinations, such as France, Italy, and the Maldives.

On October 23, 2024, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo issued a restriction on travel for its personnel specifically to Arugam Bay. This decision came after credible information indicated a potential threat targeting tourist spots in that area.

Chung pointed out that this restriction is not equivalent to a full-scale travel ban.

“When we became aware of a specific threat in the Arugam Bay area, we shared these known details with the Sri Lankan authorities, who responded quickly. We continue to actively coordinate with them on a daily basis, and we value our partnership with Sri Lanka’s leadership and security officials, whose commitment to safety and transparency is notable,” she stated.

Addressing the misinformation circulating about the advisory, Chung added:

“Our security alert last week is for Americans to avoid Arugam Bay until further notice, but our overall security advisory for Sri Lanka remains exactly the same at Level 2, which has been so for many years. This is similar to advisories for many other popular destinations, including the Maldives, France, and Italy. All the same at Level 2, Sri Lanka remains at Level 2.”