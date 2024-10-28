Defence Secretary makes first official visit to Sri Lanka Army Headquarters

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, visited the Sri Lanka Army (SLA) Headquarters located at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, today (October 28).

This marks his first official visit to the Army Headquarters since assuming office as the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Secretary was respectfully received by the Army’s Adjutant General, Major General Chamila Munasinghe, and was greeted with a Guard of Honour upon his arrival.

The Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, then extended a warm welcome to the Defence Secretary before introducing him to the Senior Officers of the Army Headquarters.

Subsequently, the Defence Secretary and the Army Commander engaged in a cordial discussion and exchanged views. AVM Thuyacontha (Retd) then presided over a meeting with the Senior Officers of the Army Headquarters.

Addressing the troops after a welcome note, the Defence Secretary commended the SLA for its contributions to the country’s development, prioritizing national security while remaining attentive to potential riots, natural disasters, and epidemics.

Following this, AVM Thuyacontha (Retd) signed the Visitors’ Book, and mementos were exchanged to mark the occasion.

The Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, the Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence, Officers of the Army Headquarters, Other Ranks, and Civilian Staff also participated in the event.