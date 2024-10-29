Laugfs gas shortage set to end as new supply arrives

Posted by Editor on October 29, 2024 - 8:46 am

Laugfs Gas PLC announced that the current shortage of Laugfs Gas in the market is expected to ease within the next two days.

The company’s Chairman, W.K.H. Wegapitiya, explained that certain areas of the country are experiencing a shortage due to distribution issues.

He noted that the delay in receiving imported gas stocks resulted from the conflict in the Middle East, as well as flooding at the company’s main terminal.

However, on October 28, 2024, a ship carrying a consignment of imported gas arrived at the Hambantota Port.

Accordingly, Chairman Wegapitiya stated that the company is preparing to distribute gas stocks nationwide within the next two to three days.