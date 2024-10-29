Former Kegalle Pradeshiya Sabha member found murdered

Posted by Editor on October 29, 2024 - 10:10 am

A former member of the Kegalle Pradeshiya Sabha representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), identified as 75-year-old Krishantha Pulasthi, was murdered yesterday (October 28) in his home in the Kossinna area of Kegalle.

Police reports indicate that Pulasthi was found with his hands and feet bound on his bed. His wife was also assaulted during the incident, suffering injuries and having her mouth taped shut. She was later admitted to Kegalle Hospital for treatment.

The attackers reportedly ransacked the house, opening cupboards and taking a vehicle from the residence, which was subsequently found abandoned in the Pindeniya area.

Following a magistrate’s inspection, Pulasthi’s body was moved to the Kegalle Hospital mortuary.

The motive for the attack remains unknown, and police are conducting investigations to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.