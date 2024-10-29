Former Kegalle Pradeshiya Sabha member found murdered
A former member of the Kegalle Pradeshiya Sabha representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), identified as 75-year-old Krishantha Pulasthi, was murdered yesterday (October 28) in his home in the Kossinna area of Kegalle.
Police reports indicate that Pulasthi was found with his hands and feet bound on his bed. His wife was also assaulted during the incident, suffering injuries and having her mouth taped shut. She was later admitted to Kegalle Hospital for treatment.
The attackers reportedly ransacked the house, opening cupboards and taking a vehicle from the residence, which was subsequently found abandoned in the Pindeniya area.
Following a magistrate’s inspection, Pulasthi’s body was moved to the Kegalle Hospital mortuary.
The motive for the attack remains unknown, and police are conducting investigations to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Supreme Court allows Ranil to be named respondent in IGP appointment petition October 29, 2024
- New contractor appointed for LPG supply to Litro Gas in Sri Lanka October 29, 2024
- Sri Lankan government refutes claims of money printing and foreign loans October 29, 2024
- Sri Lanka to take legal action against former ministers for unreturned residences October 29, 2024
- Former Kegalle Pradeshiya Sabha member found murdered October 29, 2024