Sri Lanka to take legal action against former ministers for unreturned residences
The Ministry of Public Administration in Sri Lanka states that 12 former ministers have yet to return their official residences to the government.
A senior official mentioned that preliminary inspections related to these residences have been completed.
It is reported that assets, including household items belonging to the official residences, have been inspected.
The Ministry of Public Administration further stated that former ministers have been informed to hand over the residences after fully settling all utility bills, including water and electricity.
The ministry also clarified that the residences will be accepted without any outstanding balances.
The senior official noted that former ministers have been notified to complete the handover of the residences by tomorrow.
If not, the official stated that legal action would have to be pursued.
The government of Sri Lanka has a total of 28 official ministerial residences.
