Five persons killed in shooting in Beliatta

Five persons were killed after a shooting incident near the Beliatta interchange of the Southern Expressway at around 7:45 AM today (January 22).

Four persons have reportedly lost their lives at the scene while another had died upon admission to hospital.

The leader of the “Ape Janabala Pakshaya” (Our People’s Party), Saman Perera is among the victims, Police said.

The remains of the deceased have been placed at the Tangalle Base Hospital.

According to sources, the shooting had taken place around 7:45 AM, when a group of individuals who had arrived in a double-cab opened fire on a white Land Rover Defender near the Beliatta interchange of the Southern Expressway.

Police suspect that underworld criminal Kosgoda Sujee’s gang has carried out the shooting.