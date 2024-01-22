Five persons killed in shooting in Beliatta
Five persons were killed after a shooting incident near the Beliatta interchange of the Southern Expressway at around 7:45 AM today (January 22).
Four persons have reportedly lost their lives at the scene while another had died upon admission to hospital.
The leader of the “Ape Janabala Pakshaya” (Our People’s Party), Saman Perera is among the victims, Police said.
The remains of the deceased have been placed at the Tangalle Base Hospital.
According to sources, the shooting had taken place around 7:45 AM, when a group of individuals who had arrived in a double-cab opened fire on a white Land Rover Defender near the Beliatta interchange of the Southern Expressway.
Police suspect that underworld criminal Kosgoda Sujee’s gang has carried out the shooting.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Rising food prices drive Sri Lanka inflation up to 4.2% in December January 22, 2024
- Sri Lanka Police launch traffic violations detection program based on CCTV evidence January 22, 2024
- Five persons killed in shooting in Beliatta January 22, 2024
- Controversial monk “Vishwa Buddha” expelled from monkhood January 21, 2024
- Three minor staff members remanded over assault on Senior Oncologist at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital January 21, 2024