Controversial monk “Vishwa Buddha” expelled from monkhood

Posted by Editor on January 21, 2024 - 6:45 pm

Ven. Ratnapure Wimalabuddha, the controversial saffron-robed monk who identifies himself as “Vishwa Buddha”, has been expelled from the Ramanna Maha Nikaya and the monkhood.

Chief Prelate (Mahanayaka Thero) of Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Makulewe Wimalabhidhana Thero has informed this decision to the Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs.

The Sangha Sabha Committee of Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya unanimously arrived at this decision on December 15, 2023 considering the immense damage and demeaning done to the Buddha Sasana by him.

Accordingly, both the ‘Samanera’ and ‘Upasampada’ ordination documents of Ratnapure Wimalabuddha thero will be invalidated along with the relevant decision.

The particular monk, who was arrested once again this morning (January 21) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was remanded till January 26 after being produced before the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court in Nugegoda today.

On December 12, 2023, the CID’s cybercrimes unit arrested the monk who was at a private establishment in Kalagedihena for allegedly insulting Buddhism on social media and later he was released on bail.

According to police, the saffron-robed monk had allegedly issued statements demeaning Buddhism.