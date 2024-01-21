Three minor staff members remanded over assault on Senior Oncologist at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital

Posted by Editor on January 21, 2024 - 4:50 pm

Three minor staff members of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital who were arrested over alleged assault on Dr. Krishantha Perera, Senior Oncologist at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, have been remanded in custody until January 29, 2024.

The order was issued by the Galle Magistrate’s Court after the arrested suspects were produced before the court.

The Galle Police have arrested a 52-year-old female health assistant and two 45-year-old and 43-year-old assistants this morning (January 21) over an alleged assault on Dr. Krishantha Perera, Senior Oncologist at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Police said the arrest was made during the investigations carried out on the basis of a complaint by the specialist doctor to the Galle Police on January 17, 2024.

The senior oncologist in question, Dr. Krishantha Perera, aged 61, was also arrested on January 18, 2024 for purportedly assaulting a female junior staff member during a contentious situation that had ensued the previous morning.

He was accused of assaulting the said staff member during a heated argument between him and the other junior staffers after he slammed them for disrupting hospital services by going on a token strike the day before.

The hospital’s authorities had brought the situation under control, however, a female junior staff member got herself admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, claiming an assault by the senior oncologist who was subsequently arrested and remanded until January 22, 2024 on the orders of the Galle Magistrate.