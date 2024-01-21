Sri Lanka increases the price of Indian egg to Rs. 43
Posted by Editor on January 21, 2024 - 9:58 am
The price of Indian eggs sold through Sathosa outlets in Sri Lanka has been increased by Rs.8 from Sunday (January 21).
The revised price of an Indian egg is Rs.43 while the old price of an Indian egg was Rs.35.
Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Nalin Fernando said that the price increase was due to the increase in VAT.
