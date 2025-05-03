Six students suspended over assault at University of Sri Jayewardenepura

Posted by Editor on May 3, 2025 - 6:04 pm

Six students have been suspended from attending classes at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura following an incident in which a second-year student from the Faculty of Technology was assaulted.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Senior Professor Pathmalal M. Manage, the student was attacked due to his opposition to ragging.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Weligama Hospital.

Police investigations are underway to apprehend the suspects, based on a complaint lodged by the assaulted student with the Homagama Police.