Main suspect in Club Wasantha murder, ‘Loku Patty’, brought back to Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on May 4, 2025 - 8:30 am

Sujeewa Ruwan Kumara de Silva, known as “Loku Patty”, the main suspect in the murder of ‘Club Wasantha’, has been brought back to Sri Lanka.

He arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport around 7:43 AM today (May 4) on a flight from Dubai, operated by a private airline.

‘Loku Patty’, a notorious underworld figure, was arrested in Belarus in August 2024. He is believed to have planned and funded the shooting of ‘Club Wasantha’, which took place at a tattoo studio in Athurugiriya on July 8, 2024.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) coordinated his return to Sri Lanka to face legal action.

He is also connected to several other criminal cases.