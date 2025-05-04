PM Harini says those who benefited from irregularities are resisting reforms

Posted by Editor on May 4, 2025 - 10:12 am

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says that individuals who profited from irregular and unregulated systems in the past are now resisting the government’s reform agenda.

She stressed that the government is committed to bringing permanent and structured solutions to the country’s longstanding problems, rather than offering short-term fixes.

Speaking at public events held in Kaduwela and Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia yesterday (May 3), the Prime Minister emphasized that the government has a clear and organized plan to rebuild the country. “When we came into office, the country was in a critical state. It wasn’t just politics that needed change, the entire public sector also required transformation. That process has now begun,” she said.

Dr. Amarasuriya highlighted that in the past, the government’s response to issues like floods was limited to temporary relief. “We must move past quick fixes and create systems that can reduce and manage disasters,” she said, pointing out that this same short-term mindset existed in many sectors, including education and public service.

She said those who benefited from this broken system see reforms as a threat and are now trying to obstruct the changes. “But the country cannot move forward with outdated methods. These flawed systems caused the collapse of our economy,” she said, adding that the government is now taking a structured and stable approach to rebuild economic strength.

Referring to global changes, she mentioned that decisions taken by former U.S. President Donald Trump have affected the world economy, including Asia and Europe. “The belief that certain countries will always dominate the global economy is being challenged. Asia, including Sri Lanka, must now decide its position in this changing landscape. To do this, we need smart international relations and transparent governance,” she said.

The Prime Minister also addressed the education crisis, noting that the failure to plan properly has left many teacher vacancies unfilled. “This has created major issues in the education sector. The grade five scholarship exam is also a concern, not because of the scholarships themselves, but because children must change schools to use them. This is due to the unequal standards between schools,” she explained, noting that the government has already begun work to reduce these gaps.

She assured the public that both short-term and long-term plans are being made to address people’s problems and that steps are being taken to restore international trust and attract investment. She also noted improvements in how law enforcement operates, saying the police are now more independent from political influence.

Dr. Amarasuriya concluded by stating that establishing a positive political culture is crucial for national development and urged the public to support the government’s efforts.