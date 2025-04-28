Kandy city thoroughly cleaned under ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ programme

Posted by Editor on April 28, 2025 - 8:56 am

The historic city of Kandy received a full clean-up yesterday (April 27) as part of the ongoing ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ programme.

The effort was carried out with the support of devotees visiting the ‘Siri Dalada Vandanawa’ (Sacred Tooth Relic veneration), along with local residents and volunteers.

The campaign, led by the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ Secretariat, saw active participation from several volunteer groups, including both young people and adults, as well as officials from the organisation.

During the campaign, the entire city of Kandy was cleaned, highlighting the importance of proper waste disposal and encouraging a positive attitude towards maintaining cleanliness among the public. The success of the programme was largely due to the strong support from the local community.

This major clean-up follows a series of similar drives carried out in recent days around the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic), timed to coincide with the sacred Dalada Vandanawa.