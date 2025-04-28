Sri Lankan Prime Minister: Political shield for corruption has been dismantled

Posted by Editor on April 28, 2025 - 9:38 am

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya declared that her government has ended the political protection that shielded corruption and crime in the country for the past 75 years.

Speaking at a series of public meetings yesterday (April 27) in Suriyawewa, Hungama, and Tangalle in the Hambantota District, the Prime Minister stressed that no one is above the law anymore.

“For 75 years, corruption and crimes were protected by political influence. We have removed that protection,” Dr. Amarasuriya said. “There is no longer any political shield for those involved in corrupt and criminal activities against the public.”

She revealed that the removal of political protection had disturbed certain groups within the state sector and security forces, who had long benefited from such influence. “Now, without that political cover, some are trying to hide or erase their wrongdoing. That is what you are witnessing today,” she added.

The Prime Minister pointed to the recent arrest of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon as a historic moment. “Have you ever heard of a police chief being arrested before? Legal action has been taken, and a tripartite committee has been appointed in Parliament to look into the matter,” she noted.

Dr. Amarasuriya also highlighted the arrest of former minister ‘Pillayan’ in connection with the disappearance of a university Vice Chancellor. “Some members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) claim that ‘Pillayan’ won the war, but now he is facing justice for serious crimes,” she said.

Addressing local governance issues, she criticized the Suriyawewa Pradeshiya Sabha for mismanaging public funds. She said taxes collected from local markets were not being used for public services, and contracts had been given to outsiders to collect these taxes illegally.

“The Suriyawewa Pradeshiya Sabha earns about 110 million rupees annually. If that money had been properly used, the area would be in excellent condition. The reality shows that the money has gone elsewhere,” she charged.

She also expressed concern over illegal collection of money from schools despite clear government orders, adding that steps are being taken to strengthen investigation units within ministries to address such complaints.

The Prime Minister said that the government has allocated a significant portion of the budget for village development, aiming to boost infrastructure, support self-employment for women and youth, and clean up villages.

Speaking on the economy, Dr. Amarasuriya said, “We have stabilized the economy. Now, we must guide it towards growth and increasing income generation.”

She also congratulated students who passed the A-Level examination, while acknowledging the gaps in the current education system. “Our system does not properly guide students who do not pass. We have designed a new program to give every child a path forward. It will be implemented starting in 2026,” she announced.

Dr. Amarasuriya reminded the public that the new government has been in office for only six months and pledged to continue working towards solving the country’s long-standing issues.

The meetings were attended by Hambantota District Members of Parliament Saliya Sandaruwan, Athula Welandagoda, other candidates, and a large number of supporters.