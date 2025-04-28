Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives at Bribery Commission
Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (April 28) and is currently giving a statement, his office confirmed.
Wickremesinghe was summoned by CIABOC to provide a statement regarding his comments on the alleged financial misappropriation case involving MP Chamara Sampath Dasanayake. The case relates to Dasanayake’s time as the Chief Minister of the Uva Province.
The former President was originally scheduled to appear before the Bribery Commission on April 17, 2025. However, he informed the Commission that he was unable to attend on that date and requested to appear today instead.
UPDATE – 12:42 PM:
Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has left the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) after providing the statement.
