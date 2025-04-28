Court of Appeal dismisses Prasanna Ranaweera’s petition seeking to prevent arrest
The Court of Appeal today (April 28) dismissed the writ petition filed by former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera, who sought an order to prevent his arrest over a case involving the alleged illegal acquisition and sale of government land under the Kelaniya Divisional Secretariat.
The order was delivered by a two-judge bench, consisting of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Justice M.T. Mohammed Laffar, and Justice Priyantha Fernando. The court dismissed the petition without taking it up for hearing, after considering the facts presented.
In the same case, the Mahara Magistrate’s Court has already imposed a travel ban on three suspects, including Prasanna Ranaweera.
Meanwhile, former Minister Mervyn Silva and several others are currently in remand custody as ordered by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court in connection with this incident.
