Sri Lanka Police launch traffic violations detection program based on CCTV evidence

Posted by Editor on January 22, 2024 - 12:00 pm

Sri Lanka Police today (January 22) launched the program to identify drivers who violate traffic rules through the CCTV camera system installed in Colombo.

Public Security Minister Tiran Alles and Acting Inspector General of Police Deshabandu Thennakoon launched the programme at the CCTV division in Colombo with the identification of the first traffic violation through the CCTV system.

It is reported that there are at least 108 CCTV cameras covering major places and flyovers in Colombo city.

According to Police, fines for detected vehicle offenses will be directed to the local police station of the vehicle owner’s registered address.

The Acting IGP said video evidence of the offenses captured by the traffic division’s CCTV system will be forwarded to the relevant police stations and fines will be issued to the drivers accordingly.

While using the latest technology, the program will be expanded to cover the entire country soon, Minister Tiran Alles said.

He said not only the technology within the CCTV Division, but each division of the Sri Lanka Police should be developed to use modern technology.