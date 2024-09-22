Anura Kumara Dissanayake becomes Sri Lanka’s 9th Executive President

Posted by Editor on September 22, 2024 - 8:35 pm

Anura Kumara Dissanayake was officially named the ninth Executive President of Sri Lanka after defeating Sajith Premadasa in the 2024 Presidential Election.

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake officially announced this result this evening (September 22, 2024).

The final results of Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election can be viewed here.

According to sources, Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to be sworn in as the President of Sri Lanka during a simple ceremony at the Presidential Secretariat on September 23, 2024.