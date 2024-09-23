Sri Lanka’s Transition: Wickremesinghe hands over leadership to Dissanayake

In a statement released on September 22, 2024, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his deep gratitude to the people of Sri Lanka for the mandate granted during the 2024 Presidential Election.

He acknowledged that, in accordance with the will of the people, the leadership of the country should now be passed on to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

President Wickremesinghe extended his sincere thanks to all those who supported him during his tenure.

He reflected on his role as a caretaker, stating that he had guided “the beloved child of Sri Lanka” through significant challenges, symbolized by the “Vine Bridge.”

He expressed his confidence that under President Dissanayake’s leadership, the journey would continue safely and successfully.

The full transcript of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s speech is shown below:

“Ayubowan!

Dear Citizens,

The people of the country have given their decision at this Presidential Election held on 21st September 2024. Therefore, we must respect their decision and act according to that mandate to ensure the functioning of the country.

Two years ago, I took over a bankrupt country and a collapsed economy at an extremely turbulent time.

I accepted the challenge at a time when no one else had the courage to face it. I successfully completed the responsibility that history put upon my shoulders.

I was able to rescue my motherland from bankruptcy within a short period of two years. I believe this to be the most important thing I could do for my country during my political career.

Inflation was 70% when I took over the country, but I could reduce it to 0.5% during my time as the President. I increased the Foreign Reserve, which was at USD 20 Million when I came to power, to USD 5.7 Billion.

I was able to ensure that the Sri Lankan Rupee which was 380 against the US Dollar, came down to a strong and solid amount of 300. Also, when I took over, the economic growth of the country was negative 7.3% (- 7.3%). But I was able to increase it to positive 2.3% (2.3%). I am happy and proud about it.

I believe that the future generation of the country will give the proper assessment for my historical political role, the way it deserves. I am aware that my place in history as the ruler of this country will be decided not today, but in future.

I followed the right path and saved people from hunger and sorrow. I hope that the new President will also follow the right path and put an end to the remaining issues that the people are facing.

I was eventually able to carry the dear child called Sri Lanka along a long distance safely – on the dangerous rope bridge. Close to the very end of the rope bridge, people have decided to handover the dear child called Sri Lanka to President Anura Dissanayake.

Mr. President, here I handover to you with much love, the dear child called Sri Lanka, whom we both love very dearly. I wish that you will be able to carry this child away from the bridge to the other bank, even safer than the way I carried the child.

I will be devoted to serving my motherland with or without power, with or without a post or powers, for the rest of my life.

I wish to thank everyone who supported me, who did not support me, and all the citizens of the country during my time as President. Thank you.”

Ranil Wickremesinghe,

22nd September 2024.