Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigns following Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on September 23, 2024 - 9:25 am

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has resigned from his post with immediate effect.

He has submitted his resignation letter to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

In the letter, Gunawardena stated that, following the election of the 9th Executive President of Sri Lanka in the presidential election held on September 21, 2024, he will resign from his position in accordance with Article 47 (2) of the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.